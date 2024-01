Some US dollar buying flows appear to be going through in a move that looks idiosyncratic in FX. Treasury yields remain roughly flat on the day and well off the highs while equities have been edging higher (which is usually USD-negative).

EUR/USD is at the lowest since the aftermath of non-farm payrolls, having just inched below Monday's low of 1.0923. So far the pair hasn't run into stops but eyes will be on the NFP-spike low of 1.0877 if the drop continues.