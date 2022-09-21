A Deutsche Bank report out today cutting its eurozone 2023 GDP estimate to -2.2% from -0.3% really hammers home the risks around the energy crisis. That would be the third-worst year of growth since WWII and it comes with fiscal capacity already strained.

The euro bounced in the second week of September on fiscal measures to blunt the impact of energy, along with a decline in natural gas prices but at the same time, the US dollar is strengthening broadly on a hawkish Fed.

Equities are trying to stage a rally here but the FX market and bonds are pointing in the other direction. A hawkish Fed could send the dollar trade into overdrive.