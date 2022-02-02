Eurogroup Pres. Donohoe

Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe is speaking and says:

upswing inflation is affecting growth and purchasing power of citizens. Finance ministers are naturally concerned

There are no signs of significant second round of facts so far

Monetary policy cannot solve supply constraints

country specific circumstances will be taken into account, we need to avoid cliff – edge effects in fiscal policy

The ECB has so far not budged on rate rises. The flash CPI estimate surprise the upside of 5.1% which was the highest in 30 years.