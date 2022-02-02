Eurogroup Pres. Donohoe
Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe is speaking and says:

  • upswing inflation is affecting growth and purchasing power of citizens. Finance ministers are naturally concerned
  • There are no signs of significant second round of facts so far
  • Monetary policy cannot solve supply constraints
  • country specific circumstances will be taken into account, we need to avoid cliff – edge effects in fiscal policy

The ECB has so far not budged on rate rises. The flash CPI estimate surprise the upside of 5.1% which was the highest in 30 years.