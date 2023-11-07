Europe PPI (YoY) (Sep) $EUR Actual: -12.4% 🟢 Expected: -12.5% Previous: -11.5%

Monthly comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State:

Industrial producer prices in the euro area in September 2023, compared with August 2023, increased by 2.2% in the energy sector, while prices remained stable for capital goods and for durable consumer goods, and prices decreased by 0.2% for both intermediate goods and non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy decreased by 0.1%.