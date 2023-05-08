Full Story

Investor morale in the euro zone took a surprising dip in May, with stubborn inflation and energy concerns upending expectations of a spring recovery, a survey showed on Monday.

Germany's economy, Europe's largest, also saw dramatic falls in May, with the index on the current situation dipping to -9.0 from -2.3 in April, bringing back talk about a recession.

Europe Sentix Investor Confidence (May) $EUR Actual: -13.1 Expected: -8.0 Previous: -8.7

