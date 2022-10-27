The major European stock indices are ending the day mostly higher after the ECB rate decision saw the central bank raise rates by 75 basis points, but hint of less hikes.

The one exception is France's CAC which fell -0.51% on the day.

A look at the closing levels shows:

  • German Dax, up 0.12%
  • France's CAC, down -0.51%
  • UKs FTSE 100, up 0.25%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.64%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.90%

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending mostly lower after trading higher earlier. The German 10 year yield is back below the 2.00% after trading as high as 2.53% just last week (Friday).