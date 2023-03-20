2-year German bond yields are down 30 bps at the open to 2.13% as risk sentiment sours to kick start European morning trade. It has been quite a turn in the past hour with the opening gap higher for risk trades in Asia all being closed and now we're in fact seeing gaps lower for risk trades in Europe instead.

Looking elsewhere, 2-year Treasury yields briefly hit fresh 6-month lows earlier at 3.65% before holding 12 bps lower on the day now around 3.72%. It's a volatile start to the week but it sure looks like markets are not impressed by the headlines overnight whatsoever.