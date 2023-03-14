2-year Germany bond yields -20.5 bps to 2.495%

2-year France bond yields -20.3 bps to 2.607%

From what I can check, the plunge yesterday was the worst daily drop in 2-year Germany bond yields since 1995. And the short-end of the curve is surging again with yields tumbling as seen above. This matches up with a quick and sudden drop in 2-year Treasury yields earlier, from being up 16 bps at 4.19% before falling back to 3.99% now - down 4 bps on the day.

At the lows right at the open earlier, 2-year Germany bond yields looked to threaten a drop to its lowest levels since December last year: