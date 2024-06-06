ABN AMRO analysts on the European Central Bank meeting today, are with the broad consensus expecting a 25bp rate cut.

But express caution on the path after that, citing the recent data, for example, firm services inflation still prevalent:

the probability of a July follow up rate cut has fallen further

ECB will maintain a clear easing bias, einforced by the updated staff macroeconomic projections

the Governing Council will signal that the timing and extent of rate cuts will be data dependent

ECB's forecasts will be little changed from those in March

projections should show inflation modestly undershooting the ECB’s inflation target over the medium term

Concluding: