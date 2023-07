The ECB appears to have gotten the message that the economy is slowing and has now pledged data dependency towards hiking in September and/or beyond. Market pricing puts Sept hike odds at 38%.

European equities like what they heard. Closing changes today:

Stoxx 600 +1.4%

German DAX +1.7%

FTSE 100 +0.3%

French CAC +2.2%

Italy MIB +2.1%

Spain IBEX +1.0%

The DAX is up against the June highs now: