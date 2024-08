It was a strong week that finished with some gains, though all indices were well off the session highs.

Stoxx 600 +0.2%

German DAX +0.1%

Francis CAC flat

UK's FTSE 100 flat

Spain's IBEX +0.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.6%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 +1.4% (record weekly close, fourth week of gains)

German DAX +1.6% (record close)

Francis CAC +0.8%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.6%

Spain's IBEX +1.2%

Italy's FTSE MIB +2.2%

There has been more equity selling in the US following the European close.