Stoxx 600 daily

On the day:

Stoxx 600 -0.5%

German DAX flat

Francis CAC -0.5%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.7%

Spain's Ibex -0.1%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.4%

There was a nice run-up into the Fed decision but there is some angst ahead of today's announcement in many markets. That's usually a good thing as the Fed often delivers dovish surprises (though the bar for that is certainly high today).