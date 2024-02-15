2024 GDP growth forecast seen at 0.8% (previously 1.2%)

2025 GDP growth forecast seen at 1.5%

2024 inflation forecast seen at 2.7%

2025 inflation forecast seen at 2.2%

In short, they are viewing softer growth and a further easing of inflation pressures. That being said, the 2025 forecast for inflation is still reflecting a projection above the ECB's 2% target. On the growth projections, the main drag remains the German economy. The commission sees Europe's largest economy only growing by 0.3% now compared to its previous 0.8% forecast in November last year.