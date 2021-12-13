Statement from the E3 diplomats:

“As of this moment, we still have not been able to get down to real negotiations”

“Time is running out. Without swift progress, in light of Iran’s fast-forwarding of its nuclear program, the JCPOA will very soon become an empty shell”

(JCPOA is the nuke deal from 2015 that they are trying to revive in some form, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action).

For oil traders this lack of progress further distances the return of Iranian oil to global supply and is thus a tailwind for the price (all else being equal of course).