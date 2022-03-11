As highlighted numerous times before, such a move would be like Europe shooting itself in the foot.

Slovenian prime minister, Janez Jansa, is the latest to say that Europe is "strong enough to manage" cutting off Russian energy imports. However, he says that "not all colleagues agree". Germany has been one of the more vocal voices in going against such a move and when that is usually the case, things are usually a no-go.

Here's a neat graphic on how many European countries are still dependent on Russia for at least a third of their oil imports:

Go figure.