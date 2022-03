Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

The changes are light so there isn't much hints of any major risk plays for now. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3% though, so that is keeping with some light optimism at least.

In FX, the dollar is firmer across the board with USD/JPY just off fresh six-year highs of 121.74 to 121.54 at the moment - still 0.3% higher on the day.