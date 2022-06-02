Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

This comes as US futures are also ticking a little higher, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.3%, and Dow futures up 0.2% on the day. Elsewhere, the dollar is weaker across the board now as a wave of selling hits the greenback. The trigger came after stronger Swiss inflation numbers earlier here.

EUR/USD has also moved up to the highs for the day around 1.0680 while GBP/USD is up 0.4% to 1.2530 currently.