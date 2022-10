Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.8%

This comes as we see US futures pull higher as well, with S&P 500 futures now up 35 points, or 1.0%, on the day. The dollar is being pinned lower as a result with commodity currencies looking solid as the session gets underway. AUD/USD is up 0.8% to 0.6248 and NZD/USD up 0.6% to 0.5595, both at the highs for the day.