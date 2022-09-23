Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Equities are staying on the defensive with US futures also pushing lower to start European morning trade. S&P 500 futures are now down 18 points, or 0.5%, as stocks brace for back-to-back weekly declines. Of note, the DAX is coming close to test support from its March and July lows around the 12,390 to 12,438 region and that will be a big level to watch. A break below that will bring in a test of the 50.0 Fib retracement level next: