Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

This comes with US futures also seeing marginal changes, down by 0.1% so far on the day. That is keeping a more tentative mood in markets to start the session, with the dollar holding steadier for the most part. USD/JPY is up 0.3% to 144.10 while EUR/USD is down 0.2% to 1.1115 currently.