Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

This comes with US futures also nudging a little lower, with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures down 0.2% now. Nasdaq futures are keeping flattish though, as tech stocks are still seen holding up on the day. In Europe, the DAX is just backing off slightly after having briefly touched fresh record highs on Friday.