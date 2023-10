Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

This comes as S&P 500 futures are also seen up 9 points, or 0.2%, currently. It's a mild unwinding on the Friday moves so far as the fears are abating, with perhaps the potential for more of that later on in the day. In FX, we're seeing light moves across the board as the dollar is just mildly lower thus far.