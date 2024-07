Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

The CAC 40 index has bounced back quite well this week, up around 3% and erasing the losses from the week before. Still, we're not out of the tunnel yet. The second round of the French elections is coming up later this weekend. But before that, there is also the US jobs report to go through later today.