Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

The gains in Europe are milder but the general undertone in the market is one that is leaning more optimistic, after news that Blinken and Lavrov will be meeting next week. US futures are holding higher with S&P 500 futures up 0.5%, Nasdaq futures up 0.5%, and Dow futures also up 0.5% at the moment.