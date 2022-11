Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

This builds on the optimism from yesterday, though US futures are looking more tentative so far today. S&P 500 futures are up 3 points, or 0.07%, currently. In FX, the dollar is slightly lower against the euro and kiwi while keeping little changed mostly against the rest of the major currencies bloc for now.