Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.3%

The DAX is looking to extend gains at record highs as the optimism continues to flow amid all the rate cuts priced in for next year. But for trading today, the key factor will be the US CPI data to come later. The overall mood now remains more tentative as such, with US futures also seeing little change so far.