Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.3%

The changes are light after the slight rebound in the day before. European indices will still be facing up against the political angst in the region, so that is one factor to be wary of in the bigger picture. For now, things are a little slower but the overall risk mood is still holding up. S&P 500 futures are seen up 0.2% with tech shares continuing to lead the charge. Nasdaq futures are seen up 0.7% currently.