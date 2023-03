Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

The declines are more measured and tie in with what we're seeing in US futures, with the S&P 500 now flattish alongside Nasdaq futures. Dow futures are down 0.1% on the day. Now that markets are phasing out the SVB fallout, it's all about central banks once again and a 50 bps rate hike by the ECB looks very much on the cards for tomorrow.