Eurostoxx -1.2%

Germany DAX -1.0%

France CAC 40 -1.3%

UK FTSE -0.9%

Spain IBEX -1.3%

The more dour mood is keeping the dollar and yen firmer in the FX space so far today. USD/JPY is in fact being dragged to fresh session lows of 115.75 now as risk sentiment remains on the defensive. That despite 10-year Treasury yields being up 3 bps to 1.733%.

If anything else, it may be tough to see sentiment turn around completely before the NFP release tomorrow. There might be scope for some pause in the selloff in Wall Street later but expect overall risk tones to stay more cautious as the week winds down.