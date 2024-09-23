Major European indices closed mostly higher to start the week, but the gains were modest. The gains and mostly indices come despite weaker S&P/Global PMI flash data.
A snapshot of the closing levels show:
- German Dax, +0.58%
- France's CAC, +0.06%
- UK FTSE 100, +0.36%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.38%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.24%
As European traders look to exit US shares are marginally higher:
- Dow industrial average is 59 points or 0.14% have 42121.95.
- S&P index up 19.25 points or 0.34% have 5721.55
- NASDAQ index up 51.28 points or 0.29% at 17999.53
Small-cap Russell 2000 -10.68 points or -0.46% at 2217.19
in the US debt market, yields are higher:
- 2-year 3.605%, +3.2 basis with
- 5 year yield 3.530%, +4.7 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.775%, +4.7 basis points
- 30 year yield 4.115%, was 4.3 basis points