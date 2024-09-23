Major European indices closed mostly higher to start the week, but the gains were modest. The gains and mostly indices come despite weaker S&P/Global PMI flash data.

A snapshot of the closing levels show:

German Dax, +0.58%

France's CAC, +0.06%

UK FTSE 100, +0.36%

Spain's Ibex, +0.38%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.24%

As European traders look to exit US shares are marginally higher:

Dow industrial average is 59 points or 0.14% have 42121.95.

S&P index up 19.25 points or 0.34% have 5721.55

NASDAQ index up 51.28 points or 0.29% at 17999.53

Small-cap Russell 2000 -10.68 points or -0.46% at 2217.19

in the US debt market, yields are higher: