Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX flat

Looking over to US futures, S&P 500 futures are up 0.1%, Nasdaq futures are flat, and Dow futures up 0.2%. That follows the slightly weaker showing from Wall Street yesterday. All eyes will be on the US jobs report later for clues on how to wrap things up before the weekend.