Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.3%

The DAX is still off record highs after yesterday's retreat. The more tepid mood in US futures today isn't really helping. But just be wary that the bid in tech stocks tends to hit when Wall Street enters the fray. Let's see if we will get a taste of that again later with the S&P 500 just a whisker away from hitting 5,000.