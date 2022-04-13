Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.5%

European equities cut losses before the close yesterday but missed out on the late downturn in Wall Street, so that is perhaps in part to do with some of the lethargy above. But overall, risk sentiment is looking rather iffy even if US futures are pointing higher after yesterday's drop in the cash market.

Surging inflation continues to stoke global growth worries and Putin saying that the peace talks have reached a 'dead end' certainly doesn't help with the outlook in Europe as uncertainty rages on.