Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

S&P 500 futures are down 3 points, or 0.07%, currently and that fits with a more tepid mood in general. This comes on the back of another round of selling in Wall Street yesterday, with the S&P 500 index itself running into a test of its 100-day moving average (as seen below). That will set up a rather tense next few sessions for stocks before the big events next week.