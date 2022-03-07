Eurostoxx -1.9%

Germany DAX -3.7%

France CAC 40 -2.4%

UK FTSE -0.8%

Spain IBEX -2.3%

It's an ugly start to the new week and given the risks still surrounding the Russia-Ukraine situation, it is not going to provide much reprieve for investors on the day. Commodity prices are surging and funding stress is starting to become a worry again as the backlash from sanctions against Russia is biting back at Europe. Yikes indeed.

The CAC 40 index is also down below 6,000 for the first time since late March 2021.

Elsewhere, US futures are also subdued with S&P 500 futures down 1.4%, Nasdaq futures down 1.8%, and Dow futures down 1.2%.