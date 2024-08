Eurostoxx -2.8%

Germany DAX -2.2%

France CAC 40 -2.0%

UK FTSE -1.9%

Spain IBEX -2.5%

Italy FTSE MIB -4.1%

It's a rough one out there with banking stocks also feeling the pinch across the region. That comes as yields are tumbling amid a flight to safety in broader markets. Looking to US futures, S&P 500 futures are down 2.8% while Nasdaq futures are down 5.0% currently.