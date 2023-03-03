Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

That's a decent start to the day but it is largely a catch up play to the gains in Wall Street yesterday after the Europe close. The overall mood today is more balanced with S&P 500 futures down 2 points, or 0.05%, now. It's a tentative one as traders are eyeing further developments in the bond market. For now, lower yields are in play to start the day and that is seeing the dollar slightly on the backfoot.