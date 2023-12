Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.1%

Amid a more tentative and tepid risk mood, the US dollar is finding slightly firmer footing to start the session. USD/JPY is up 0.2% to 147.03 while AUD/USD is down 0.5% to 0.6635 at the lows for the day currently. This comes as Treasury yields inch slightly higher, with 10-year yields up 3.5 bps to 4.258% currently.