Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX flat

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

This comes with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.3% on the day currently. It is still early in the day though, with the SNB and BOE policy decisions still coming up. Then after, there is the US weekly jobless claims data as well.