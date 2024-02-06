Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.9%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

Italy FTSE MIB +1.3%

After a more sluggish showing yesterday, equities are back on the bounce now in Europe. A late recovery in US stocks is also helping with the mood, alongside the positive performance today. S&P 500 futures are up near 0.2%, with Nasdaq futures up 0.3% currently. Besides that, a surging rebound in Chinese stocks is also helping to lift broader sentiment somewhat with the Shanghai Composite ending the day over 3% higher and the Hang Seng up 4%.