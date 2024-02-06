- Eurostoxx +0.5%
- Germany DAX +0.3%
- France CAC 40 +0.5%
- UK FTSE +0.9%
- Spain IBEX +0.6%
- Italy FTSE MIB +1.3%
After a more sluggish showing yesterday, equities are back on the bounce now in Europe. A late recovery in US stocks is also helping with the mood, alongside the positive performance today. S&P 500 futures are up near 0.2%, with Nasdaq futures up 0.3% currently. Besides that, a surging rebound in Chinese stocks is also helping to lift broader sentiment somewhat with the Shanghai Composite ending the day over 3% higher and the Hang Seng up 4%.