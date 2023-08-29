Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +1.5%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

The mood music in equities is fairly positive so far to start the new week. It seems like the heavy selling is abating towards month-end but I'd still reserve some caution as it has been an ugly August for stocks. For now, US futures are holding slightly higher and that is helping too with S&P 500 futures up 10 points, or 0.24%, on the day. Meanwhile, Treasury yields are lower with 10-year yields down 2.6 bps to 4.186%.