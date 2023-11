Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.5%

European indices are looking to continue the good form from yesterday, after what has been a really poor showing in October otherwise. It is a bit of a contrast in the mood though, as US futures are down by 0.2% currently. That will still keep sentiment on edge somewhat, especially with bond yields nudging higher so far on the day.