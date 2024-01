Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.7%

The positive mood is also helped by added gains in US futures on the day. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3% and that is helping to keep risk sentiment in a decent spot to start the session. But in the bigger picture today, it's all about the US CPI data. That will be the make or break for the optimism we're seeing for now.