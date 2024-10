Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.5%

US futures were also up a touch in the past hour but have surrendered that advance to start the session. S&P 500 futures are now flat. For European indices, the optimism holds for now but keep an eye out on the bond market for broader sentiment. 10-year Treasury yields are now up 1.2 bps on the day at the highs of 4.29%.