Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

A rebound in Grifols shares today is helping the IBEX hold a slight edge over the other regional indices. Overall, the marginal gains are pointing to a more tentative mood. With US markets out for the day, there might not be much appetite in trading today.