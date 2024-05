Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB flat

This comes as US futures are also keeping flattish to start the session. That is not leaving much to work with for major currencies as such. In the bond market, 10-year Treasury yields are also lightly changed at 4.373% currently.