Eurostoxx -0.7%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -1.0%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.6%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.6%

It's not like European stocks didn't endure a rough time yesterday but the selling is continuing amid higher bond yields this week. The only positive is that the overall mood so far today is slightly better with US futures holding up at the moment. S&P 500 futures are up 0.1% but things can quickly change in the sessions ahead. We'll also have PMI data to work through in Europe, so let's see what that has to offer in the next hour.