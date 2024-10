Eurostoxx -0.6%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.8%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.5%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.7%

Some mixture of earnings releases are also in play but the overall mood in Europe is a more negative one, keeping with the selling from yesterday. The DAX is now under threat to erase its monthly advance as such. Looking at broader sentiment, it is a mixed one as well with US futures sitting a little higher.