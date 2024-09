Eurostoxx -0.6%

Germany DAX -0.6%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.5%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.5%

This comes with US futures also keeping lower so far today. S&P 500 futures are down 0.3% with Nasdaq futures down 0.5%. Wall Street did well to salvage some gains yesterday but the mood does look increasingly toppish. Then, there's also month-end rebalancing flows to consider in the next few days at least.