Eurostoxx -0.6%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

There needs to be a separation between European stocks and US futures today, with the former being weighed down by the poor performance in Wall Street yesterday. Bank worries weighed on stocks at the time, with the bulk of the selling taking place after the European close. However, US futures today are buoyed after Microsoft beat profit estimates and Alphabet announced a $70 billion stock buyback.

That is seeing tech shares get a big boost, with Nasdaq futures up 1.2% on the day. Dow futures are only up 0.1% and so European equities (which are similar in portfolio balance i.e. less tech-heavy) aren't really benefiting much from the increased optimism to start the session.